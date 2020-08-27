‘Phenomenal Success’: Indian Sworn in as US Citizen by Trump
Software engineer Sudha Sundari Narayanan was naturalised as a US Citizen at The White House on 25 August.
In an attempt to showcase his support for legal immigration, United States President Donald Trump presided over a ceremony at the White House where five people were naturalised as US citizens on Tuesday, 25 August.
Dressed in a saree, Indian software engineer Sudha Sundari Narayanan was one of the five at the unusual ceremony.
The others were from Bolivia, Lebanon, Ghana, and Sudan.
Introducing her as “a talented software developer” who is a “phenomenal success,” Trump spoke of Narayanan’s thirteen long years in the US, as well as her “two beautiful, wonderful children.”
Narayanan was read the naturalisation oath by Acting Homeland Security Security Chad Wolf along with four others, before Trump took the lectern to congratulate them individually.
This citizenship ceremony at the White House coincided with the second day of the Republican National Convention.
In a presidential election where South Asian American identity is becoming increasingly highlighted, this may be argued to be a key move by the Trump administration in a bid for re-election.
“You follow the rules, you obey the laws, you learned our history, embraced our values and proved yourselves to be men and women of the highest integrity,” said Trump.
“It’s not so easy. You’ve been through a lot,” to get the citizenship, a “priceless possession in the world,” he added.
