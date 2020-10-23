‘Operation OPTical Illusion’: 11 Indian Students Arrested by ICE

“Operation OPTical Illusion” targeted nonimmigrant students who claimed to be employed by companies that don’t exist, the agency announced on Wednesday.

OPT enables nonimmigrant students to work in the US in positions related to their field of study for up to one year, with an additional 24 months if the student participates in STEM optional practical training.

“ICE has a system of checks in place to mitigate fraud and is committed to protecting national security by ensuring that students, visitors, and schools comply with US immigration laws,” said acting ICE Director Tony Pham.

“These latest arrests demonstrate that the agency is actively targeting individuals who try to exploit the student visa system.”