'11 Stab Wounds': Family of Indian Student Attacked in Sydney Alleges Race Crime

He suffered several stab wounds to his face, chest and abdomen, the Daily Telegraph reported.

Garg’s family members in India, based out of Uttar Pradesh’s Agra, were granted a visa on Friday, over a week after the attack. They had made multiple appeals to the government to facilitate a visa for Shubham’s brother to travel to Australia.

"It appears to be a racial attack. We request the Indian government to help us,” Shubham’s father, Ramnivas Garg said.

An Australian High Commission spokesperson in New Delhi said the high commission was assisting with the facilitation of a visa for a family member.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs said that its officials have been in touch with the family in Agra. "We have requested the Australian High Commission here to expedite travel documents of visas so family members could urgently go. I'm happy to hear that it's done," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.