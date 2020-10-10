Indian-Origin Srikant Datar Named Dean of Harvard Business School

Born in India, Datar is an alumnus of the University of Bombay and Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.

He received his bachelors in Mathematics and Economics from University of Bombay, with distinction in 1973. A chartered accountant by profession, he completed his post-graduate diploma in business management from IIM-A.

He also holds a masters in statistics and economics, as well as a PhD in business from Stanford University.

He was named by Thinkers50 as one of 50 Indian Management Thinkers who had an Impact on the Theory and Practice of Management in 2015.

He has co-authored a book, “Rethinking the MBA: Business Education at a Crossroads,” which was selected by Strategy + Business as one of the Best Business Books of 2010.

HBS’ announcement stated that as a “native of India who has traveled widely on HBS’s behalf, Datar brings a broad international perspective to his work.”

He has presented his research all over the world and has offered programs for executives in South Africa, Rwanda, Ghana, and Mauritius. He also serves on the governing body of the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta.