Indian-Origin Singaporean Gets 2 Years in Jail for Drunk Driving Ambulance

A 27-year-old Indian-origin Singaporean has been sentenced to jail for two years for driving an ambulance under the influence of alcohol and causing an accident during which his passenger was injured.

G Mohanavarooman Gopal Oyyappan, who was sentenced to jail on Monday, had 183 mg of ethanol in every 100 ml of his blood, more than double the prescribed drink-driving limit of 80 mg per 100 ml.

He was behind the wheel of a private ambulance that belonged to his employer in 2020, shortly after the relaxation of movement restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.