Indian-Origin Doctor Resuscitates Co-Passenger Who Had 2 Cardiac Arrests Mid-Air
Dr Vishwaraj Vemala, from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, was on the Air India flight to Bangalore with his mother.
An Indian-origin British doctor has described his five-hour long battle as he attempted to save a passenger’s life while on an India-bound long-haul flight.
Air India crew frantically searched for a doctor on-board when a 43-year old man suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the flight’s aisle.
Hepatologist, or liver specialist, Dr Vishwaraj Vemala, from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham was on the 10-hour-flight to his home town of Bangalore alongside his mother when the incident occurred.
Solely aided by onboard medical supplies and various items from passengers, Dr Vemala resuscitated the man twice. The doctor said that he would remember the incident for the rest of his life.
"Dr Vishwaraj Vemala, one of our consultant hepatologists, saved the life of a passenger who suffered two cardiac arrests mid-flight. With limited supplies, Dr Vemala was able to resuscitate him before handing over to emergency crews on the ground.”University Hospitals Birmingham
It took the medico close to an hour of resuscitation before the man regaled consciousness, assisted by the airline’s emergency medical kit.
"Luckily, they had an emergency kit, which to my utter surprise, included resuscitative medication to enable life support," he said.
But he further added and said, "Apart from oxygen and an automated external defibrillator, there was no other equipment on board to monitor how he was doing."
After a word with other passengers onboard, Vermala was able to procure a blood pressure machine, pulse oximeter, heart-rate monitor, and glucose meter, which helped him gain a little more insight into the man’s vitals.
Second Cardiac Arrest, Longer Resuscitation
But as the man regained consciousness and spoke a few words to the doctor, he suddenly plunged into cardiac arrest again.
According to a press release, the medico said:
"In total, he was without a good pulse or decent blood pressure for nearly two hours of the flight, alongside the cabin crew, we were trying to keep him alive for five hours in total. It was extremely scary for us all, especially the other passengers, and it was quite emotional."
It was at the Mumbai Airport, that the pilot arranged for a landing, amid rising concern regarding his condition. Subsequently, emergency crews took over and transported the passenger to safety, after he, with tears in his eyes, thanked Vemala for saving his life.
Vemala added:
“I remember it was extremely emotional for us all when we heard we could land in Mumbai. By the time we landed the passenger had been resuscitated and was able to speak with me. Nevertheless, I insisted he go to a hospital to be checked over."Dr Vishwaraj Vemala
“Obviously during my medical training, it was something I had experience dealing with, but never 40,000 feet in the air," he further said, according to the hospital's press release.
