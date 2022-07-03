Indian-Origin Cop in UK Dismissed Over Racist Remarks on Meghan Markle

Two officers including an Indian-origin Police Constable (PC) have been dismissed from Scotland Yard for their discriminatory behaviour, including a racist joke about Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex.

The allegations against PC Sukhdev Jeer and PC Paul Hefford, both employed by the Metropolitan Police's Forensic Services, were proven true this week in a disciplinary hearing that was held in their defence, reported PTI.

The tribunal heard details regarding a number of racist posts, including one that may have included a derogatory reference to Markle, just before her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018.