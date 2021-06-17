Indian-Origin Civil Rights Lawyer Nominated As US Federal Judge 

Sarla Vidya Nagala has been working with the hate crimes unit as a federal prosecutor since 2012 where she assumed several leadership roles, including hate crimes coordinator and assistant US attorney. Previously, she worked as an associate at Munger, Tolls and Olson in San Francisco. She received her law degree from the University of California and her Bachelor’s degree in public policy from Stanford. She started her legal career as a law clerk for Judge Susan Graber.