Indian Man Claims Racial Abuse in Taiwan For Not Wearing a Mask

The Indian man filed a complaint on the grounds of "public insult, embarrassment, and verbal abuse".

The Quint
Indian Diaspora
An Indian man is pressing charges against a Taiwanese man who allegedly racially abused him for not wearing a mask while drinking coffee, Taiwan News reported.

The incident reportedly happened on 3 May, but came to light on 5 May.

A 36-year-old Indian entrepreneur was drinking coffee with a fellow Indian national at a Louisa Coffee branch when a Taiwanese man walked towards them and demanded that the former wear a mask.

The Indian man, who wants to be identified as Mike, said that he was drinking coffee and asked, "Who are you to come and yell at me to wear a mask?" The man replied, "I'm Taiwanese."

Mike replied that the Taiwanese man could call the police if he felt he had violated any rules and that he would be more than happy to pay a fine if he had broken any law.

That is when the Taiwanese man became aggressive and reportedly said, "You Indian, Indian man, Black man, get out of Taiwan."

Mike says, according to the Taiwanese News report, that he has been living there for seven years and had never previously encountered such racist behaviour.

A part of the incident was recorded on Mike's phone.

When the police arrived, both men were asked to present their version of the incident. The Taiwanese man was allowed to leave, while Mike went to the police station to file a report.

He filed it on the grounds of "public insult, embarrassment, and verbal abuse."

"There have been many cases in which people did not have time to take the necessary action. But I won't let it go, I'm giving my voice on behalf of every single person who is being insulted or abused," he was quoted as saying by Taiwanese News.

(With inputs from Taiwanese News)

