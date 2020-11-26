NRIs Rally in Support of Farmers Over Contested Farm Bills

“Over 200,000 farmers from the States of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh are marching to Delhi to participate in a massive rally, demanding withdrawal of the three agriculture related laws, and also, implementation of Swaminathan Commission recommendations on Minimum Support Price, and waiving all debt. If the government tries to stop them en route, all roads to the capital will be jammed indefinitely,” said Hannan Mollah, general secretary of the Kisan Sabha.

The Indian diaspora living in the United States, Canada, Australia and the UK came together earlier this week in solidarity with the struggle faced by Indian farmers and workers.

Students and the elderly Indian population came together, reiterating a slogan that the republic of India was built on – 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan'.

Watch the diaspora across the globe come together to demand for a repeal of “draconian farm bills”.