NRIs Rally in Support of Farmers Over Contested Farm Bills
The diaspora came together, reiterating a slogan that India was built on: ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’.
Video Editor: Prashant Chauhan
Thousands of farmers from Punjab and neighbouring states are marching to the national capital on Thursday, 26 November. According to the All India Kisan Sabha, they are coming prepared with food and bedding for a 'Bharat Bandh', prepared to spend as much time as required until their demands are met.
Farmers have been planning the protests for two months to hold a march on Constitution Day against the Centre's new farm laws that aim at bringing reforms by removing middlemen and improving farmers' earnings by allowing them to sell their produce in the commercial market.
“Over 200,000 farmers from the States of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh are marching to Delhi to participate in a massive rally, demanding withdrawal of the three agriculture related laws, and also, implementation of Swaminathan Commission recommendations on Minimum Support Price, and waiving all debt. If the government tries to stop them en route, all roads to the capital will be jammed indefinitely,” said Hannan Mollah, general secretary of the Kisan Sabha.
The Indian diaspora living in the United States, Canada, Australia and the UK came together earlier this week in solidarity with the struggle faced by Indian farmers and workers.
Students and the elderly Indian population came together, reiterating a slogan that the republic of India was built on – 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan'.
Watch the diaspora across the globe come together to demand for a repeal of “draconian farm bills”.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.