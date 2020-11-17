Indian-Americans Lobby for Ro Khanna as Harris’ Senate Successor
“Khanna has the essential qualities to meet this moment,” said IMPACT Executive Director Neil Makhija.
On 20 January, when Kamala Harris will move to the other side of Pennsylvania Ave, her seat in the California senate will be emptied. California Governor Gavin Newsom will appoint a new junior senator from the state once Harris is officially sworn in as the Vice President of the United States.
Among several names being floated in political circles to fill the seat is that of Indian-American Ro Khanna, who currently represents California's 17th congressional district.
A progressive Democrat, Khanna co-chaired the national campaign of Bernie Sanders.
An Indian-American group has already started lobbying for Khanna, IMPACT, an Indian American advocacy and political action committee, has begun to lobby for Khanna, in an attempt to hold on to South Asian representation in the US Senate.
Neil Makhija, Executive Director of IMPACT, has urged Newsom to consider Khanna as Harris’ replacement.
“[Khanna] has the essential qualities to meet this moment: At a time when we are deeply divided, Ro has demonstrated an ability to bring together progressives, moderates, and even some Republicans,” Makhija said in a statement.
“At a time when we need to ‘build back better,’ Ro brings a depth of expertise in manufacturing and tech. At a time when we face a soaring public health crisis, Ro has been a fierce advocate for universal, high-quality health care. Inspired to public service by his grandfather’s experience as a freedom fighter in India alongside Mahatma Gandhi, Ro will relentlessly defend our democratic values.”Neil Makhija, Executive Director of IMPACT
“As an Indian-American, Ro also represents the fastest growing community in California. As millions of Black and Brown children around the country see the promise of America in the new Vice President-elect, her replacement should offer the same hope and representation for Californians," added Makhija.
