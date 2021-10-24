Indian Americans Have Found a New Hot Destination for Their Shaadis – Mexico!

Lavish or less, shaadis need priests. US-based pandits are solemnising multiple weddings a day, criss-crossing the country, flying to Mexico and the Caribbean, to fulfil demand. But there aren’t enough of them.

To rise to the occasion, Bernando Soriano was approached. Head pujari at the ISKCON temple in Mexico City, also known as Bhakt Vatsala Das, he trained as a monk for six years, becoming an expert in the Gita and Hindu scriptures. He has been solemnising Hindu weddings for over eight years.

”People invite me to many places – Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta, even California,” says Bernando who enjoys performing mixed weddings involving different Indian traditions. Desi families are intrigued at his proficiency.

"People do get surprised but understand when I explain that I am from the Hare Krishna movement and follow the Vedic system. When they see my love and bhakti for Lord Krishna, for the younger people it is like a gift at their wedding – someone who has Bhakti for their God, especially a Mexican person,” says Bernando, who is referred to as Panditji or Bernandoji.