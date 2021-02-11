‘Indian-Americans Go Liberal in US, Back Conservatives in India’

A recent survey of the political attitudes of the Indian-Americans has shown that they have relatively more conservative views of policies in India, while on issues affecting the US, they have a more liberal outlook, reported PTI.

According to PTI, the survey is a collaboration between the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, Johns Hopkins-SAIS, and the University of Pennsylvania, “How Do Indian Americans View India? Results from the 2020 Indian American Attitudes Survey”, draws on the Indian-American Attitudes Survey (IAAS).

The IAAS survey that has an overall margin of error of /- 2.8 percent, is a nationally representative online survey of 1,200 Indian-American adults. It was conducted between 1 September and 20 September, 2020, in partnership with YouGov.