Jesse Jackson Backs Indian Americans in Helping COVID-Hit India

In a show of solidarity with Indians across the globe, Reverend Jesse L Jackson met members of the Indian-American community in San Francisco, California on Friday, 18 June, to mobilise resources for a COVID-ravaged India.

The event, organised by well-known Indian-American non-profit organisation Indiaspora and the the Rainbow Push Coalition, an international human and civil rights organisation founded by Rev Jesse L Jackson, discussed relief efforts in India during its deadly second wave, the US administration's response in sending aid to India, as well as President Biden's recent announcement of an additional 500 million vaccines for the developing nations.

Indian Americans took the opportunity to applaud the civil rights activist for his attention towards India and for pushing the Biden administration to deploy 2 million vaccine doses to India in the month of May .