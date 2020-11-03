Why Indian-Americans Are Concerned About Safety Amid US Elections

Nitin Shah has hired a security guard for one week to keep his San Francisco Bay Area multi-apartment property secure from any possible vandalism around the presidential election. Concerned about violence and civil unrest, he has given rent incentives to a few of his tenants to be vigilant and take steps to keep ‘bad elements’ out.

A real estate developer, Shah owns multiple properties in the East Bay Area, a few miles from Oakland, a city which saw active and violent Black Lives Matter protests.