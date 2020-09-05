Indian Americans an Influential Voting Bloc Despite Small Numbers

However, a majority of Indian Americans either identify with the Democratic Party or lean Democratic politically.

In the past, a 2012 Pew survey showed 65% of Indian Americans are Democrats or lean Democrat. According to a more recent 2020 survey that political scientist Karthick Ramakrishnan has conducted, 54% of Indian Americans are leaning toward the Democratic nominee, Joseph Biden, while 29% are in favour of the Republican incumbent, Donald Trump.

The same survey also shows that there are 1.8 million Indian Americans, whose vote in crucial swing states ranging from Arizona to Wisconsin could help tip the election one way or another.

There may be several likely explanations for the overwhelming level of support among Indian Americans for the Democratic Party. For the past several decades, Democrats have been more welcoming of immigrants and minorities. And most Indian Americans tend to have more liberal political leanings. It may be worth noting that as many as 84% of the Indian American community had voted for President Obama.

Whether the same trend is repeated is yet to be seen.