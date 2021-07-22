60 Indian Americans Among 518 Recipients of Congressional Award
Indian Americans from various US States found a place among recipients of prestigious award.
Indian American youths have found a place among the recipients of The Congressional Award bestowed by the US Congress.
The award allows Americans to enrol once they are thirteen and a half years old and complete certain activities by the time they turn twenty four. They are supposed to fulfil tasks in four areas – Voluntary Public Service, Personal Development, Physical Fitness, and Expedition/Exploration.
The award is solely based on their activities within the period when they join the program and does not consider past accomplishments. The rewards include award certificates – bronze, silver and gold and Congressional award medals in bronze, silver and gold.
The award also allows participants having special needs and disabilities to be a part of the program.
The 2021 award ceremony will take place on 30 July and youth from different parts of the United States will be awarded.
Among the awardees are many Indian Americans from the states of New York, Illinois, Oregon, Tennessee, Georgia, Kansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Massachusetts, Ohio, Nebraska, South Carolina, and Texas.
