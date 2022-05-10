Indian-American Women Start Digital Platform Where Filmmakers Can Screen Content

Twenty-one-year-old Ish Patil, one of the founders of the platform, said, "Today the majority of top Bollywood and Hollywood film-makers are making content for OTT, exclusively for online screening. India's OTT market is fastest-growing, and has the potential to become largest in the world," as reported by ANI news agency.

Co-founder Manju Mason stated: "This is the only video conferencing platform that transcends the border of regular video conference towards screening of Bollywood and Hollywood online movies."

"The software has been entirely developed in the United States and is community-based. It will change the way people will meet and host business meetings," she added.

The company's financial analyst K Patel announced that ‘We Must Meet’ would soon launch theme parks, boutique hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the same brand.

(With inputs from ANI.)