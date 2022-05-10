Indian-American Women Start Digital Platform Where Filmmakers Can Screen Content
Ex-US President Donald Trump's 2020 re-election campaign advisor Kimberly Guilfoyle will be its brand ambassador.
A group of Indian-American women has launched a new digital platform called 'We Must Meet', where filmmakers from Hollywood and Indian cinema can screen their own content, according to ANI news agency.
It is said to be the first video conference platform that can also act as an OTT (over-the-top) platform.
The brand ambassador and strategic advisor to the project will be former US President Donald Trump's 2020 re-election campaign advisor Kimberly Guilfoyle.
She will also be a stakeholder in the project. She is a member of the Republican Party and has been Donald Trump Jr's girlfriend since 2018.
Twenty-one-year-old Ish Patil, one of the founders of the platform, said, "Today the majority of top Bollywood and Hollywood film-makers are making content for OTT, exclusively for online screening. India's OTT market is fastest-growing, and has the potential to become largest in the world," as reported by ANI news agency.
Co-founder Manju Mason stated: "This is the only video conferencing platform that transcends the border of regular video conference towards screening of Bollywood and Hollywood online movies."
"The software has been entirely developed in the United States and is community-based. It will change the way people will meet and host business meetings," she added.
The company's financial analyst K Patel announced that ‘We Must Meet’ would soon launch theme parks, boutique hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the same brand.
