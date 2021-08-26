Indian American Student Wins International Water Research Competition
Indian American high school graduate Eshani Jha earned the 2021 Stockholm Junior Water Prize. Her research titled 'Thiol Functionalized and Manganese Dioxide Doped Biochar for the Removal of Toxic Organic and Inorganic Contaminants from Water' was aimed at removal of contaminants from fresh water by replacing active carbon with biochar for use in efficient and less costly water filters.
Her project was praised for having global applicability and for coming up with a viable product fulfilling the cause. The project targets heavy metals and pesticides among other contaminants and the bio char has been enhanced to work as a sponge to remove these contaminants. Jha aims for this to be a 'one-water filter' and visualises a better water world.
I am honoured to receive this prize, particularly with so many excellent contributions from around the world. I hope we can work together in the years to come, for a better water world. We really are the future of water-related science.Eshani Jha, WEF press release
The Stockholm International Water institute organises this competition every year since 1994 for students aged 15 to 20 to propose solutions to water challenges as part of the world water week.
Jha received a blue crystal award, a handmade diploma, and a cash prize of $15,000 USD, awarded by the Stockholm International Water Institute and by H R H Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, patron of the prize. She was sponsored by the California Water Environment and her high school will receive $5,000 USD as part of the recognition, the WEF press release mentioned.
Jha graduated from the Lynbrook High School in San Jose and will soon start college at the University of California in Berkeley.
