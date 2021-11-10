Indian-American Student Declared Brain Dead After Injury in Astroworld Tragedy

Bharti Shahani, a 22-year-old Indian-American university student who was a part of the Astroworld Festival tragedy that occurred on Friday, 5 November, has been declared to be brain dead, The Indian Express reported.

The Texas A&M University student is currently on a ventilator based now what her family told ABC 13 Houston.

At least eight people died during a concert of American rapper Travis Scott, who is known for demanding chaotic energy from his audience during performances.