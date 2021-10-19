Indian American Scientist Honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award in Dubai
Dr Vivek Lall was recognized for his “outstanding vision, dedication and success at the Ritossa Family Summit.
Dr Vivek Lall, a scientist and a member of the Indian American community, was presented with a lifetime achievement award in Dubai. He was presented with the award at the Ritossa Family Summit in recognition of his “outstanding vision, dedication and success".
Dr Lall is currently the Chief Executive of General Atomics Global Corporation, a diversified technology company based in the United States (US). He is a world renowned scientist and has worked previously with Boeing as head of space and defence operations, as Vice President of Lockheed Martin and as CEO and President of Reliance New Ventures.
He is on the board of directors of the US-Japan Business Council and the US-India Business Council.
Dr Lall is known for playing a key role in enhancing India-US defence trade and instrumental in some of the top deals between the two countries, a media release said.
He has also been associated with the United Nations as an adviser on Broadband and Cyber Security Challenges within the global community.
Born in Jakarta, Dr Lall studied Mechanical Engineering at Carleton University. He pursued master's in Aerospace, Aeronautical and Astranautical Engineering at the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, and an MBA from City University of Seattle. He was awarded a PhD by the Wichita State University.
The honour was given to him in the presence of UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi. Ritossa Family Summits is the world’s leading family office investment conference, where world leaders and elite family office investors unite together to invest and create a brighter future.
Present on the occasion were the emerging young business tycoon Sheikh Mohamed Bin Ahmed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, a member of the ruling family of the United Arab Emirates and princess Märtha Louise, daughter of King Harald and Queen Sonja of Norway, the PTI reported.
(With inputs from the PTI.)
