Indian-American Scientist To Be Felicitated by Indo-American Chamber of Commerce

Chief executive of General Atomics Global Corporation Vivek Lall, due to his contribution in the defence sector, has been nominated for the prestigious Entrepreneur Leadership Awards by the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce.

The 53-year-old has been selected for the Global Leader in Defence & Aviation Sector award category, PTI reported.

India's Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia will be the Chief Guest of the event in which the award will be presented.