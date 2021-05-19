Indian Americans in Chicago Rally for Israel

In an attempt to show solidarity towards the Jewish people, several Indian Americans took to the streets and rallied for their cause. The rallies took place in several areas in Chicago, including one in downtown.

Two rallies were held in the state over the weekend. The demonstration witnessed Indian-American leader Dr Bharat Barai and Jewish leader Peggy Shapiro, along with officers from the Israel consulate in attendance, as reported by PTI. They maintained that Israel was only protecting its people and the main cause of the violence is the bombing from Gaza (by the Hamas). Peggy Shapiro thanked the ‘Hindu-American community’ for their support.