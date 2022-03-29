Indian-American Raj Subramaniam Takes Over as FedEx President and CEO

Indian-American Raj Subramaniam has become the President and CEO of FedEx, the US-based multinational transportation and courier delivery giant has announced.

Subramanian would replace Frederick W Smith, chairman and CEO, who will step down on 1 June.

"As we continue to transform as a company and reimagine what's next, we will keep our people-service-profit philosophy at our core," said Subramaniam.

Smith will become Executive Chairman, the company announced late on Monday.

"As we look toward what's next, I have a great sense of satisfaction that a leader of the caliber of Raj Subramaniam will take FedEx into a very successful future."