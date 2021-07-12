Biden Administration Appoints Meena Seshamani as Director of Medicare

She is an Indian-American health policy expert who worked as a health care executive, health economist and a physician, and has served on the Biden-Harris transition Health and Human Services agency review team. Seshamani also served as Vice President of Clinical Care Transformation at MedStar Health and was entrusted to implement population health and value-based intensive care.

Prior to that, she was director in the office of Health Reform at the US Department of Health where she is credited with the strategy and implementation of the Affordable Care Act.