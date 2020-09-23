Indian-American Judge Amul Thapar a Contender to Replace Ginsberg

Amul Thapar, an Indian-American judge, is rumoured to be among those at the top of US President Donald Trump's list to replace late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, according to multiple media reports.

Ginsburg, a champion of gender equality and women's rights died on Friday, 18 September, at the age of 87. "My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed," she had dictated to her grand-daughter before her passing.