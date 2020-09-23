Indian-American Judge Amul Thapar a Contender to Replace Ginsberg
Amul Thapar is rumoured to be a top contender in President Donald Trump’s list to fill the Supreme Court vacancy.
Amul Thapar, an Indian-American judge, is rumoured to be among those at the top of US President Donald Trump's list to replace late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, according to multiple media reports.
Ginsburg, a champion of gender equality and women's rights died on Friday, 18 September, at the age of 87. "My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed," she had dictated to her grand-daughter before her passing.
Trump, however, has tweeted his ambition of ensuring that the replacement take place on priority, "without delay!"
Thapar has been on Trump's list, which was recently updated with 20 names, for a while. He was a possible candidate considered to succeed Justice Stephen Kennedy in 2018.
Kennedy was, however, replaced with Brett Kavanaugh, in a highly publicised move.
Thapar is currently serving as a United States Circuit Judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit.
There are also rumours of President Trump considering three other candidates, Amy Coney Barrett, Barbara Lagoa and Allison Jones Rushing, in the race to replace Ginsberg.
Son of Indian immigrants Raj Thapar and Veena Bhalla, Amul Thapar grew up in Toledo, Ohio. He went to college in Boston, and studied law at University of California, Berkeley.
Thapar’s father, Raj Thapar, who owns a heating and air-conditioning supply business in Toledo, Ohio, says his son is so conservative that he "nearly wouldn’t speak to me after I voted for Barack Obama," states a 2016 report in Courier-Journal.
