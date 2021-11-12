Indian-American Man Hired Woman to Slap Him for Using Facebook, Elon Musk Reacts
Sethi's Twitter bio describes him as a "Mad Scientist with a mission to help every human stick to their goals".
Maneesh Sethi, an Indian-American entrepreneur had hired a woman to slap him every time he was caught using Facebook, according to a 2012 report by CNET that has now gone viral.
Sethi, who founded a brand of wearable devices called Pavlok, hired Kara for $8 per hour, to monitor his computer screen and slap him every time he opened the networking website.
In his 2012 advertisement for the job, Sethi had written, "when I am wasting time, you’ll have to yell at me or if need be, slap me."
True to his word, Sethi has even given statistical credit to Kara with respect to his productivity rate, all thanks to the slapping.
"My average productivity runs around 35-40% on most days. When Kara sat next to me, my productivity skyrocketed to 98%," Hindustan Times reported.
How he arrived at those numbers is unclear, but those calculations shouldn't be too hard for a "mad scientist".
Other than being famous on Twitter, something else happened that led Sethi to question if this was the highest he could ever reach.
Additionally, Sethi has used the sudden burst of fame to advertise his product.
(With inputs from CNET and Hindustan Times)
