Indian-American Man Hired Woman to Slap Him for Using Facebook, Elon Musk Reacts

Sethi's Twitter bio describes him as a "Mad Scientist with a mission to help every human stick to their goals".

True to his word, Sethi has even given statistical credit to Kara with respect to his productivity rate, all thanks to the slapping.

"My average productivity runs around 35-40% on most days. When Kara sat next to me, my productivity skyrocketed to 98%," Hindustan Times reported.

How he arrived at those numbers is unclear, but those calculations shouldn't be too hard for a "mad scientist".

Other than being famous on Twitter, something else happened that led Sethi to question if this was the highest he could ever reach.