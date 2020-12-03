Indian American Gitanjali Rao Named TIME’s ‘Kid of The Year’
Gitanjali is an inventor, author, and a STEM promoter.
Indian American Gitanjali Rao was on Thursday, 3 December, named TIME Magazine’s first ever ‘Kid of the Year’. The 15-year-old was selected from over 5,000 nominees.
Gitanjali is an inventor, author, and a STEM promoter. She has also previously featured in Forbes’ ‘30 Under 30’ list for her innovations.
According to Time Magazine, Gitanjali, in an interview with Academy Award-winning actor Angelina Jolie, talked about her “astonishing work using technology to tackle issues ranging from contaminated drinking water to opioid addiction and cyberbullying, and about her mission to create a global community of young innovators to solve problems the world over.”
