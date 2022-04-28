Indian-American General Counsel of Twitter Faces Online Abuse After Musk's Tweet

Indian-American Vijaya Gadde, who is the chief legal officer and general counsel of Twitter, is on the receiving end of a barrage of online abuse on Wednesday, 27 April, after Elon Musk criticised a content decision made by the legal team almost two years ago.

He called a decision Twitter had made in 2020 to block a New York Post story about Hunter Biden (Joe Biden's son) "incredibly inappropriate."

Musk did not use Gadde's name in his tweet, which was in response to an article posted by conservative journalist Saagar Enjeti.

"Vijaya Gadde, the top censorship advocate at Twitter who famously gaslit the world on Joe Rogan’s podcast and censored the Hunter Biden laptop story, is very upset about the @elonmusk takeover," Enjeti had tweeted.