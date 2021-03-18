Indian-American Frontline Workers Protest Green Card Backlog

A group of Indian-American frontline healthcare workers held a silent demonstration in front of the US Capitol over their Green Card backlog, urging lawmakers and the Biden administration to end the per capita country-specific quota, reported PTI.

Currently, the law limits the number of green cards issued per country of origin to seven percent. Only 3,66,000 green cards are available every year, of which 40,040 Green Cards in the EB-2 and EB-3 categories are most commonly applicable to Indian nationals.

In a Twitter post on Thursday, 18 March, the frontline healthcare workers of Indian origin urged people to join their protest against 150 years of the backlog.