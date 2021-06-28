Florida Building Collapse: Indian-American Family of 3 Missing

Surfside mayor Charles Burkett told USA Today that rescue efforts "will continue until we pull everyone out of the rubble." A fire rescue assistant chief Jadallah, has confirmed that sounds have been heard from under the rubble. He told the CNN, "All operations are occurring underneath the rubble. They are occurring underneath the parking garage where we have teams of firefighters constantly as they continue making cuts, breaches and placing sonar devices, search cams to locate victims.