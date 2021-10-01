A Virtual Suicide Prevention Campaign by Indian American Doctors

The American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) organised a virtual event to educate and inform the general public about suicide prevention and warning signs of suicide.

The webinar conducted by the non-profit is an annual event that takes place in view of the National Suicide Prevention Week in the US. This year's event, "Precision Medicine for Mental Health: How to Save and Improve Lives” was organised by AAPI in collaboration with MindX Sciences Inc.