A Virtual Suicide Prevention Campaign by Indian American Doctors
The AAPI conducted a webinar in collaboration with MindX Sciences Inc.
The American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) organised a virtual event to educate and inform the general public about suicide prevention and warning signs of suicide.
The webinar conducted by the non-profit is an annual event that takes place in view of the National Suicide Prevention Week in the US. This year's event, "Precision Medicine for Mental Health: How to Save and Improve Lives” was organised by AAPI in collaboration with MindX Sciences Inc.
"Millions of Americans consider suicide, make a suicide plan, or attempt suicide every year — especially young Americans for whom suicide is the second leading cause of death," said Dr Ravi Kolli, President-Elect of AAPI, who moderated the session, reported The American Bazaar.
According to the NICOA and NIHM reports in 2019, "the U.S. suicide rate is up 33 percent since 1999, and it was the tenth leading cause of death overall in the United States, claiming the lives of over 47,500 people."
Dr Alexander Niculescu, co-founder of Mindx Sciences and Professor of Psychiatry and Medical Neuroscience at Indiana University School of Medicine said over 10 million people in US have suicidal thoughts. “How do you know among these 10 million, who will attempt and how many will die of suicide?” he asked, adding, “We need better tools to identify risk factors and how to decrease the risks and effectively intervene and of the ways to prevent suicide,” The American Bazaar reported.
The objective of the event was to reduce the stigma around suicide and promote moving towards getting help. "Going to therapy should be as normalised as going to the gym," said Anupama Gotimukala, President of AAPI, the report added.
(With inputs from American Bazaar)
