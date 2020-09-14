‘Chale Chalo’: Couple Woos Votes for Biden With Bollywood Videos

“We thought that this would be a first ever musical video in a presidential campaign from the South Asian Community,” says Ajay Bhutoria, a Silicon Valley entrepreneur and vocal Joe Biden supporter.

Ajay, along with his wife Vinita, is wooing Indian-American voters ahead of the US presidential election through remixed videos of Bollywood songs. Their latest video is the song 'chale chalo' from Aamir Khan-starrer movie ‘Lagaan’.

This is their second Bollywood music campaign video.