Indian American Congressman Ami Bera Calls for Passage of Pro-Immigration Bill

"We’ve got to fix this thaw in our immigration system. We ought to welcome these kids to be part of that next generation to continue to move our country forward," he added.

Additionally, Indian American Dip Patel, who is the founder of Improve the Dream, thanked Congresswoman Deborah Ross, who is also championing the passage of the bill, for aiding their cause.

"Thank you, Congresswoman Deborah Ross for championing this cause for us, and Senator Padilla for leading it in the Senate. You have all given us a beacon of hope for achieving the American dream, and your dedicated support is the reason we have hope of one day being recognised as something we have long felt—being Americans," he wrote on Twitter.