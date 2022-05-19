Indian American Bakul Patel to head Google's global digital health strategy

Bakul Patel, a former Indian American Food and Drug Administration (FDA) leader will join forces with technology behemoth Google as its new senior director of global digital health strategy and regulatory.

Having spent more than a decade at the FDA, Patel was most recently the chief digital health officer of global strategy and innovation at the regulatory agency.

"As a 'technology person' first, (before becoming a policy wonk @FDA), working on leading-edge solutions has been a key focus throughout my career," Patel wrote in a post on LinkedIn.

He plans to tap into this tech-first mindset to guide his efforts at Google in order to build a unified digital health and regulatory strategy.

Indian American CEO Sundar Pichai has himself pushed Google deeper into health and healthcare--from mining big data for algorithms to creating disease-detecting tools to building wearables that give extensive health features.