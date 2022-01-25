Indian-American Baby Ordered Items Worth $2,000 Online; Family Had No Clue
Ayaansh's mother plans to use the facial recognition feature on her phone so that he can't compromise it again.
Ayaansh Kumar, an Indian-American toddler who is not even two years old, sneakily ordered goods worth nearly $2,000 from Walmart using his mother's smartphone, NBC News reported on 21 January.
His father, Pramod Kumar, says that "it is really hard to believe that he has done this, but that’s what happened."
When furniture from Walmart began arriving at the doorstep of the family's home in Monmouth Junction (New Jersey), Madhu Kumar, Ayaansh's mother, wondered who could have ordered so many items.
"I need one or two, why would we need four," she asked, while revealing that she had, in fact, created a cart on her Walmart account on her phone.
The three major suspects were her husband and two older children.
Not once did she consider that her 22-month-old baby might have done it.
She was clearly wrong.
The mystery, once solved, revealed that the culprit was Ayaansh, who had used Madhu Kumar's phone to order some chairs, flower stands, and other furniture.
Observers, that is, his family members, believe that Ayaansh was basically mimicking what he saw his parents and siblings do all the time – shopping for commodities online.
"He’s so little, he’s so cute, we were laughing that he ordered all this stuff," Madhu Kumar told NBC, while speaking about the incident.
She plans to add stronger passwords and use the facial recognition feature on her phone so that her baby boy can't compromise her device in the future.
(With inputs from NBC.)
