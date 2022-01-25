Indian-American Baby Ordered Items Worth $2,000 Online; Family Had No Clue

Ayaansh Kumar, an Indian-American toddler who is not even two years old, sneakily ordered goods worth nearly $2,000 from Walmart using his mother's smartphone, NBC News reported on 21 January.

His father, Pramod Kumar, says that "it is really hard to believe that he has done this, but that’s what happened."

When furniture from Walmart began arriving at the doorstep of the family's home in Monmouth Junction (New Jersey), Madhu Kumar, Ayaansh's mother, wondered who could have ordered so many items.

"I need one or two, why would we need four," she asked, while revealing that she had, in fact, created a cart on her Walmart account on her phone.

The three major suspects were her husband and two older children.

Not once did she consider that her 22-month-old baby might have done it.