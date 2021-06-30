US Diplomat Atul Keshap Appointed Charge D'Affaires to India
The US diplomat served in the US Department of State for 27 years.
The Biden administration continues to show confidence in Indian Americans as it appointed another person of Indian origin to a top post. US Diplomat Atul Keshap has been appointed as US Charge D'Affaires to India, the State Department announced on Tuesday, 29 June.
He will soon depart for New Delhi following the retirement of US Ambassador to India Daniel Smith.
A resident of Virginia, Atul Keshap has served in the US Department of State for 27 years now. He has also served as Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary and Foreign Service Officer, and is well known for his stint as Ambassador to Sri Lanka and Maldives.
The rumours of Eric Garceti's appointment to the post have been quashed by this announcement by the Department of State. Keshap is likely to hold fort till US President Joe Biden gets his nominations for ambassadorships approved by the Senate, the PTI reported.
"Keshap’s appointment will reinforce the close US partnership with the Government and people of India, demonstrated by our collaboration to overcome global challenges like the COVID pandemic."a statement issued by the US State Department
