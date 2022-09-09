Indian American Attorney Secures Democratic Nomination For Florida State House

Indian American attorney Rishi Bagga won the Democratic nomination for a seat from House District 35 in the Florida House of Representatives. In a close race, Bagga defeated Navy veteran Tom Keen.

According to the unofficial results from Florida Election watch, Bagga polled 4,033 or 38.7 percent of the votes against Keen's 3,964 or 38.1 percent in the August primary.

Bagga moved to the United States when he was 10 years old and would be the first South Asian American in the state legislature in Florida, if elected. Bagga will face off against Fred Hawkins, who won 52.2 percent of the vote in the Republican party's primaries, in the November 8 elections.

According to Bagga's official website, he announced that the growing South Asian American population in the state is not well represented.

"And that's one of the most important reasons why I chose to run," Bagga added. "Our district is 8 percent Asian."