'Was a Great Ride': Astronaut Raja Chari Back From International Space Station

Indian American astronaut Raja Chari splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico on Friday, 6 May, after completing his scientific missions in the International Space Station (ISS).

"Glad to be back, thanks for letting us take care of Endurance. It was a great ride and looking forward to many more rides of the Endurance craft," he said, as reported by India Today.

Chari had been in space for nearly six months, commanding the SpaceX Crew-3 mission along with NASA astronauts Tom Marshburn, Kayla Barron, and European Space Agency's Matthias Maurer.

After completing his first spacewalk recently, in a tweet on 25 March, he had written: “Great spacewalks on @Space_Station that reminded me how important the human connection is between operators, trainers, and the ground team. Lucky to have @NASA_Johnson instructors that prepped us to deal with problems since no mission is ever perfect.”