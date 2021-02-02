Indian-American Ashwani Jain Launches Bid for Maryland Governor

Indian-American Ashwani Jain aspires to be the first millennial governor, and Maryland's first governor of colour.

An aspiring Indian-American politico, Jain held multiple posts in the Obama Administration and plans to seek the Democratic nomination for Maryland governor next year. His focus will be a generational appeal for votes.

Thirty-one-year-old Jain hails from the ultra-wealthy enclave of Potomac. He is the son of Indian immigrants who own and operate a small business.