Indian-American Arun Subramanian Nominated as US District Judge in New York

Subramanian received his JD from Columbia Law School in 2004 and his BA from Case Western Reserve University in 2001.

National Asian Pacific American Bar Association (NAPABA) congratulated Subramanian on his nomination.

AB Cruz III, acting president of NAPABA said Subramanian is an experienced trial and appellate attorney with a strong track record of pro bono service.

“A child of immigrants, he became the first lawyer in his family, and we are proud to see him represent our community. We urge the Senate to swiftly confirm him,” he said.

Indian-American Impact has welcomed the nomination by describing it as a notable nomination.

“South Asians and Asian Americans have long been underrepresented in the federal judiciary — with less than five per cent of Article III district judges being of AAPI descent — but in the past year we have made historic strides,” said Neil Makhija, Indian-American Impact executive-director.

“We look forward to celebrating the ultimate confirmation of Subramanian and the ripple effect his presence will undoubtedly have on young South Asian Americans across the country who aspire to public service,” Makhija said.