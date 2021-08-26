Indian Ambassador to the US Launches In-Person Consular Services in DC
This could be a positive step to help Indians abroad to easily access consular services.
Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu on 24 August launched the in-person global consular services center VFS Global in Washington DC.
It is a positive and significant step in making assistance to the Indian diaspora in the United States easily accessible.
VFS Global is the world's largest visa outsourcing and technological services. Its clients are mainly governments for whom they provide technology-driven solutions. The DC office started in November 2020, was only taking online applications due to the spread of the coronavirus and it was only this week that it started in-person services.
The Ambassador expressed his pleasure in launching the in-person services and applauded the embassy and consulates for the work done during the pandemic.
"Despite challenges posed by pandemic, The Indian Embassy & our Consulates continue to remain in the forefront to provide all possible consular assistance," he tweeted.
