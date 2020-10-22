In Yet Another Lawsuit, Silicon Valley Challenges H-1B Wage Hike

“Shutting down our pipeline of high-skilled foreign workers will be a disaster for our economy and for our post-covid recovery,” said Dr Sean Randolph, Senior Director of the Bay Area Council Economic Institute.

“These workers fill an important need in our economy and provide immense benefits not only to the companies they work for but the communities where they live,” he added.

The H-1B visa program has been an invaluable tool that has aided companies in employing high-skilled workers from beyond the national pool. This is particularly true for the tech companies housed in Silicon Valley.

In the Bay Area, 40-45 percent of the technology companies have been founded by immigrant entrepreneurs, the Council noted.