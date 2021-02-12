Advocacy Group Asks US to Remove Green Card Cap Before Giving H1-B

Influential immigration advocacy groups like the immigration voice have voiced concern over Biden administration opening registrations for H-1B visa from 9 March onwards, and have urged them not to issue the the H-1B work visa to any individual born in India, till the time the ‘discriminatory’ country-cap on green cards is removed.



They condemn the discriminatory practices that cap the number of Indian citizens who can legally come to the United States and become a permanent resident.

After the registrations are opened for the fiscal year 2021, it will only increase the backlog with more citizens getting in line to wait for years before they become a permanent resident.