Debate Wasn’t Surprising: Indian-American Prof on Trump vs Biden

"At one point during the debate the exasperated Vice President Joe Biden put his hands up and said, ‘This is so unpresidential’. The phrase – perhaps just an off-the-cuff remark – best signified the first debate between Biden-Trump", Professor Shakuntala Rao told The Quint.

Rao is a Professor of Communication Studies at the State University of New York, Plattsburgh.

"I was not surprised by anything that happened at the debate. Trump was his usual blustery self and his language was similar to what he tweets every morning. Biden too, was predictably and desperately trying to avoid outrage politics".