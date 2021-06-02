'Feel Helpless': Indian Students in US Face COVID Stress, Anxiety

The number of Indian students in the US has doubled over the last 10 years. As per the US Embassy, India is the second leading place of origin for students coming to the US, comprising 17.3% of all international students. In 2018-19 alone, nearly 11 lakh Indian students moved to the US in pursuit of higher education. But for these students, living in the US has never been as difficult as it has been over the past year and a half.

“Many experience guilt around not being able to adequately support those around them. These experiences can impact people’s sense of self, their confidence and belief in the worldviews they hold as well as their positivity, optimism and resilience to cope with situations,” said Dr Parikh.

While some are glad their parents got vaccinated, others are calling home to check on them, and initiating fundraisers for India. Students we spoke to said the inability to fly back home to be there for their families is weighing them down.