‘Grown Ups Treated Us As Equals’: Desi American Kids On Poll Duty

At no time during their shifts at a voting location, were they supposed to be manning an area by themselves. They had to ensure that there were at least two volunteers at a ballot drop-off space at all times. There was no heavy security presence around the voting areas in the San Francisco Bay Area, and a police officer would drive by occasionally, with an aim to protect the ballot box.

Student poll workers learn firsthand how elections are run, and end their day with a better understanding of the importance of voting and the vital role poll workers play in making US elections run smoothly.