‘Grabbed His Turban, Pulled His Hair’: Desi Sikh Student Assaulted in Canada

In an alleged hate crime, a Sikh student from India was attacked by unknown men in Canada's British Columbia, who ripped his turban and shoved him across the sidewalk by his hair.

21-year-old Gagandeep Singh was heading home for the night on Friday, 17 March, which was also St Patrick's Day, after grocery shopping when a group of men swarmed and assaulted him. While on a bus home, Singh stumbled across a "rowdy" group of 12 to 15 people who were throwing a wig around the bus.