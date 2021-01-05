Indian-American Vote May Be Critical in Flipping the US Senate

President-elect Joe Biden is all set to take office on 20 January, but the US Senate still hangs in the balance. The control of the US Senate is crucial in determining the fate of the incoming administration’s legislative agenda.

On 5 January, the state of Georgia will vote to choose between Democratic challengers Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, who are pitted against Republican incumbents Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, respectively.