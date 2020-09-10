‘Profiting Off Hate’: Facebook Engineer Quits With Fierce Letter

Facebook has previously stated that the impact of COVID-19 has limited its ability to moderate content as effectively.

A spokesperson for the company stated that, "‘With fewer content reviewers, we took action on fewer pieces of content on both Facebook and Instagram for suicide and self-injury, and child nudity and sexual exploitation on Instagram."

"Despite these decreases, we prioritised and took action on the most harmful content within these categories,” the tech company said, adding, "Our focus remains on finding and removing this content while increasing reviewer capacity as quickly and as safely as possible."

Facebook has also stated that they are putting in place a ‘Diversity Advisory Council that will provide input based on lived experience on a variety of topics and issues’ and is updating its policies to remove ‘implicit hate speech’ such as ‘content depicting blackface’ and ‘stereotypes about Jewish people controlling the world’.